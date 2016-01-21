Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 21 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems And Services SA :
* Says signs 10-year contract with state lottery of Chile 'Polla Chilena de Beneficencia'
* Deal includes management, providing innovative technology solutions, services and operational support services Source text: bit.ly/1OIrelu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order