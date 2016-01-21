Jan 21 Sabaf SpA :

* Giuseppe Saleri SapA (Saleri), parent company of Sabaf, signs an agreement for the sale of 20 pct of Sabaf share capital to a subfund of the Quamvis SCA Sicav-FIS fund (collectively, "Quaestio") for about 26.8 million euros ($29.02 million) or 11.60 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)