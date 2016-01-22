Jan 22 Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Organic revenue growth of 1.8 pct during 2015. Unaudited net revenue amounted to 1,165.2 million Swiss francs ($1.16 billion)

* FY 2015 net result is expected to be lower than the previous year due to significant currency losses and a higher tax rate

* Is expecting the EBIT margin for 2015 to be within the target range of 10 pct to 13 pct