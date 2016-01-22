Bristol-Myers to license two of its drugs to Biogen, Roche
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
Jan 22 Daetwyler Holding AG :
* Organic revenue growth of 1.8 pct during 2015. Unaudited net revenue amounted to 1,165.2 million Swiss francs ($1.16 billion)
* FY 2015 net result is expected to be lower than the previous year due to significant currency losses and a higher tax rate
* Is expecting the EBIT margin for 2015 to be within the target range of 10 pct to 13 pct Source text: bit.ly/1SANC6s Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0082 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin compounds, respectively