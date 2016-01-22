Bristol-Myers to license two of its drugs to Biogen, Roche
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
Jan 22 Geberit Ag
* Says Robert F. Spoerry to step down from Geberit board of directors at general meeting in April 2
* search for a successor has been initiated.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin compounds, respectively