BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
Jan 22 BB Biotech AG :
* FY prelim profit after tax at 653 million Swiss francs ($647.30 million) versus 1,470 million francs year ago
* After Q3 loss of 575 million francs, Q4 profit of 511 million francs
* Raises dividend to 14.50 francs per share for 2015 and proposes a share split of 1:5
* For 2016 expects, among other product approvals publication of numerous data to pipeline products of the portfolio investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0088 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says raises quality concerns after inspection of St. Jude's Sylmar facility