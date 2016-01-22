Jan 22 Kontron AG :

* To sell a 49 pct stake in its subsidiary Kontron Canada Inc. to Ennoconn Corporation

* Kontron AG and Ennoconn to enter into a strategic partnership in communication business

* Ennoconn to take a 49 pct stake in Kontron's subsidiary, Kontron Canada Inc. (KCI), paying $57.3 million (approximately 52.5 million euros)