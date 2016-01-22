UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 22 Sandvik Ab
* Sandvik says Tomas Eliasson has been appointed executive vice president and CFO, effective no later than July 2016
* Sandvik appoints new chief financial officer and member of the group executive management
* Eliasson, 53 years, is currently Chief Financial Officer for household appliance maker Electrolux, a position he has held since 2012. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.