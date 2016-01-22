Jan 22 Sandvik Ab

* Sandvik says Tomas Eliasson has been appointed executive vice president and CFO, effective no later than July 2016

* Sandvik appoints new chief financial officer and member of the group executive management

* Eliasson, 53 years, is currently Chief Financial Officer for household appliance maker Electrolux, a position he has held since 2012. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)