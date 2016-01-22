Jan 22 Computacenter Plc

* Today providing an update on trading based on preliminary unaudited financial information for year ended 31 december 2015

* Performance has been achieved despite a substantial headwind throughout year, due to strength of sterling against euro, which has adversely impacted group profits by approximately 3 million stg

* Adjusted pre-tax results for year are anticipated to be in line with board's expectations for 2015, as upgraded at time of our 2015 interim results

* Group revenue for year was flat on a reported basis and increased by 5% in constant currency

* Group services revenue increased by 1% on a reported basis and 6% in constant currency

* Group supply chain revenue decreased by 1% on a reported basis but increased by 5% in constant currency

* Encouraged by positive momentum that has built up in our german business, which bodes well for significant growth in 2016