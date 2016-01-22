BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
Jan 22 Oxford Instruments Plc
* Orders were ahead of same period in prior year, on both a reported and organic, constant currency basis.
* As expected, revenues for period in nanotechnology tools and service were marginally down on same period last year
* Pperating cash flow was strong with net debt at period end of 146 mln stg.
* Order book for future deliveries is now ahead of same period last year
* Performance in period has been in line with our expectations.
* Confidence in meeting expectations for group for full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says raises quality concerns after inspection of St. Jude's Sylmar facility