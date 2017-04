Jan 21 Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG :

* FY profit before tax of about 1.6 million euros ($1.7 million) (previous year: about 2.1 million euros)

* To repurchase up to 375,000 outstanding shares, corresponding to approx. 5.35 pct of the share capital at a purchase price per share of 2.60 euros