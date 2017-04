Jan 21 PIK Group says:

* Q4 new sales contracts to customers down 15.5 percent year-on-year at 218,000 square metres;

* Q4 total gross cash collections up 3.1 percent year-on-year at 23.22 billion roubles ($277 million);

* Q4 cash collections from sale of real estate up 0.7 percent year-on-year at 19.59 billion roubles;

* In 2015, total cash collections increased by 11.4 percent to 68.7 billion roubles;

* 2015 cash collections from sale of real estate increased by 7.9 percent to 55.0 billion roubles;

* 2015 new sales contracts to customers were up 0.8 percent at 625,000 square metres. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 83.7400 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)