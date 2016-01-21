BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Vetoquinol SA :
* Reports Q4 sales in 8.5 pct growth to 90.8 million euros ($98.28 million), reflecting 6.2 pct organic growth
* FY 2015 sales rise 8.7 pct to 342.6 million euros
* Says it will pursue and step up growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9239 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016