Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 21 Groupe Open SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 75.2 million euros ($81.5 million) versus 70.7 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue is 282.3 million euros versus 264.4 million euros a year ago
* Confirms objective of current operating income above 6 pct
* Also sees a very strong expected increase in net income and a significant cash generation Source text: bit.ly/1NmX4Cm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9231 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order