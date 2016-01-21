Jan 21 Vranken Pommery Monopole SA :

* Reports FY turnover of 296.6 million euros ($321.48 million), like-for-like, brand sales up 0.8 pct

* Says on a comparable basis, the turnover from brand wine sales, generating margins, is up 0.8 pct

* Sees strong growth in sales for markets outside the European Union, up 15 pct, primarily in Japan, Australia and the United States

* Development of sales for the Pommery and Heidsieck & Co monopole brands in the UK have offset the difficulties experienced in continental Europe

* Says Paris attacks and the events in Brussels have had a significant negative impact on the fine dining and hotel sectors