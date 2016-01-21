UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 Vranken Pommery Monopole SA :
* Reports FY turnover of 296.6 million euros ($321.48 million), like-for-like, brand sales up 0.8 pct
* Says on a comparable basis, the turnover from brand wine sales, generating margins, is up 0.8 pct
* Sees strong growth in sales for markets outside the European Union, up 15 pct, primarily in Japan, Australia and the United States
* Development of sales for the Pommery and Heidsieck & Co monopole brands in the UK have offset the difficulties experienced in continental Europe
* Says Paris attacks and the events in Brussels have had a significant negative impact on the fine dining and hotel sectors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9226 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.