Jan 21 Boiron SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 164.2 million euros ($177.9 million)versus 176.0 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue is 607.8 million euros versus 609.7 million euros a year ago

* Says decrease in Q4 revenue mainly results from the situation in Russia

* Says 2015 operating income will be lower than in 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1QgZ2ZK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)