BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Boiron SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 164.2 million euros ($177.9 million)versus 176.0 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue is 607.8 million euros versus 609.7 million euros a year ago
* Says decrease in Q4 revenue mainly results from the situation in Russia
* Says 2015 operating income will be lower than in 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1QgZ2ZK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016