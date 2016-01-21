BRIEF-BVF Inc reports 18.3 pct passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Abivax SA :
* To present positive top-line clinical phase IIa data for novel HIV drug-candidate ABX464 at Conference On Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) Source text: bit.ly/1RW1M2r Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Daxor- Not in compliance with nyse market listing standards related to timing of sec filings due to delay in filing N-CSR for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2016