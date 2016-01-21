BRIEF-Yellow pages reports 2 additional nominees for election as directors
* Yellow Pages Limited announces two additional nominees for election as directors at its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
Jan 21 Spir Communication SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 102.4 million euros compared to 109.8 million euros a year ago
* Says current operating income and net income for the year are improving but remain in deficit Source text: bit.ly/1JZQHKs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yellow Pages Limited announces two additional nominees for election as directors at its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
NEW YORK, April 10 An aviation security officer who dragged a passenger off of an overbooked United Airlines flight to make room for employees has been placed on leave, Chicago authorities said on Monday.