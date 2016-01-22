Fitch Affirms 9 Qatari Banks' LT IDRs; Downgrades 6 VRs
DUBAI/LONDON, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Qatar
National Bank's
(QNB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. The agency
has also
affirmed the IDRs of The Commercial Bank (Q.S.C.) (CBQ), Doha
Bank (DB), Qatar
Islamic Bank (S.A.Q) (QIB), Al Khalij Commercial Bank P.Q.S.C.
(AKB), Qatar
International Islami