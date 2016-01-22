UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 22 Weng Fine Art AG :
* Resolves on repurchase of up to 100,000 shares by Dec. 31, 2016 equivalent to approximately 3.6 pct of the share capital
* Decided to extend contract of CEO Ruediger K. Weng till Dec. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.