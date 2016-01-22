Jan 22 Fachowcy.Pl Ventures SA :

* Resolves a capital increase by 1 million zlotys ($242,412.49) through the issuance of 10,000,000 series H shares

* Series H shares will be offered in a private placement at issue price of 0.10 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1252 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)