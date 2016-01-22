BRIEF-Amazon.com says makes 7-mic voice processing technology from Amazon Echo
* Says Amazon makes 7-mic voice processing technology from Amazon Echo available to third-party device makers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 22 Fachowcy.Pl Ventures SA :
* Resolves a capital increase by 1 million zlotys ($242,412.49) through the issuance of 10,000,000 series H shares
* Series H shares will be offered in a private placement at issue price of 0.10 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1252 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Root9b Holdings Inc - Hipkins succeeds Joseph J. Grano, jr., who will remain with RTNB as non-executive chairman of board