Jan 22 Adolfo Dominguez SA :

* Sells real estate in Barcelona for 45 million euros ($49 million)

* Says net profit from the sale ascends to about 36 million euros

* Says about 21.5 million euros from the sale has been used to repay part of financial debt of the company, reducing bank debt to 2.1 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9247 euros)