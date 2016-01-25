BRIEF-Uniti Group says proposed offering and sale of company's common stock for about $450 mln
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
Jan 25 Publity AG :
* FY prelim revenue up at 22.9 million euros ($24.8 million) from 10.0 million euros in 2014
* FY prelim EBIT increases to about 20.7 million euros from 4.7 million euros year ago
* FY prelim net profit at around 13.0 million euros after 2.8 million euros year ago
* Strong and profitable growth expected also for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For quarter ended March 31, 2017, normalized FFO for Common Stock and OP Unit holders was $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: