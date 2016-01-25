Jan 25 Publity AG :

* FY prelim revenue up at 22.9 million euros ($24.8 million) from 10.0 million euros in 2014

* FY prelim EBIT increases to about 20.7 million euros from 4.7 million euros year ago

* FY prelim net profit at around 13.0 million euros after 2.8 million euros year ago

* Strong and profitable growth expected also for 2016