Jan 25 Petropavlovsk says:

* FY 2015 gold production was 504,200 oz;

* Annual gold sales of 481,900 oz;

* Capital expenditure for 2015 in line with guidance at $35 million;

* Group expects 2016 gold production to be between 460,000 and 500,000 oz;

* Outstanding forward sales contracts of 71,600 oz at a gold price of $1,116/oz as of Dec. 31, 2015.