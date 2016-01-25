UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
Jan 25 Petropavlovsk says:
* FY 2015 gold production was 504,200 oz;
* Annual gold sales of 481,900 oz;
* Capital expenditure for 2015 in line with guidance at $35 million;
* Group expects 2016 gold production to be between 460,000 and 500,000 oz;
* Outstanding forward sales contracts of 71,600 oz at a gold price of $1,116/oz as of Dec. 31, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.