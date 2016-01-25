UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Macintosh Retail Group NV :
* Financing banks and administrators of Macintosh Retail Group NV have reached agreement on the sale of Brantano NV and Brantano Luxembourg SA to BrantNew BVBA
* Shareholders of Macintosh Retail Group NV, as previously reported, will have no yield from transaction on Brantano
* The transaction is still subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions Source text: bit.ly/1nITfmv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.