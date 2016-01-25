Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
LONDON Jan 25 Electra Private Equity Plc
* Board of Electra Private Equity announces that it is reviewing company's investment strategy and policy and its structure
* Review will look at all options for maximising long-term shareholder value
* The Company's current Investment Strategy and Policy was approved by shareholders in October 2006 and some amendments regarding capital structure, distributions and fees were announced in February 2015
* The board presently anticipates that the current review will be completed during the autumn, and the outcome will be announced to shareholders as soon as appropriate
