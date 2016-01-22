Jan 22 Biosynex SA :

* FY revenue 20.3 million euros versus 5.1 million euros ($5.52 million) year ago

* Expects to be back to profitability in 2015

* Expects to renew with growth in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1RY1RT0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9237 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)