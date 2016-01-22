BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
Jan 22 Biosynex SA :
* FY revenue 20.3 million euros versus 5.1 million euros ($5.52 million) year ago
* Expects to be back to profitability in 2015
* Expects to renew with growth in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1RY1RT0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9237 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says raises quality concerns after inspection of St. Jude's Sylmar facility