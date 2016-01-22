BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
Jan 22 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :
* Proposes to move trading of company's shares to Nasdaq First North Sweden, deletion of trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
* Says raises quality concerns after inspection of St. Jude's Sylmar facility