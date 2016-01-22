UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 22 Schouw & Co A/S
* Fibertex Personal Care is to establish yet another production line in Malaysia to service the growing Asian hygiene market
* The investment of about 400 million Danish crowns ($58.10 million) involves the establishment of a new site facility
* Investment will expand the company's capacity in Asia by more than 20 pct once the production line is commissioned mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8849 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.