Jan 22 Schouw & Co A/S

* Fibertex Personal Care is to establish yet another production line in Malaysia to service the growing Asian hygiene market

* The investment of about 400 million Danish crowns ($58.10 million) involves the establishment of a new site facility

* Investment will expand the company's capacity in Asia by more than 20 pct once the production line is commissioned mid-2017 ($1 = 6.8849 Danish crowns)