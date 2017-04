Jan 22 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Ilkka Pitkänen nominated permanently as SRV's Chief Financial Officer as of Jan. 22

* Pitkänen replaces Hannu Linnoinen, who will continue in the service of SRV until July 31 in management duties to be agreed separately Source text for Eikon:

