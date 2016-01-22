Jan 22 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Says Fiskars Brands, Inc. divests local container gardening business in the US

* Says focuses on core categories

* Estimates net sales of Fiskars Americas' container gardening business to be about 25 million euros ($27.07 million) in 2015

* Says sale will generate a positive effect on cash flow, however it is not expected to have a significant impact on Fiskars Corporation's financial position or result during 2016 Source text for Eikon:

