Bristol-Myers to license two of its drugs to Biogen, Roche
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
Jan 22 Sulzer AG :
* To supply extensive centrifugal pump package to Fibria Celulose SA in Brazil Source text - bit.ly/1OKZBIv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin compounds, respectively