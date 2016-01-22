Jan 22 JKX Oil & Gas Plc
* JKX response to Proxima announcement
* Reiterates position set out in its circular to
shareholders dated 31 December 2015 which has received support
of leading corporate governance advisory institution, ISS
* Circular details creditable performance of JKX against
extremely difficult constraints arising from JKX's main
operations being in Ukraine and substantial decline in worldwide
oil and gas prices
* Also gives very clear reasons why, in interests of
shareholders as a whole, shareholders should vote against
proxima resolutions
* Board of JKX unanimously recommends shareholders to
follow that advice
* Proxima has failed to respond to board's substantial
concerns
