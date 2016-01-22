Jan 22 JKX Oil & Gas Plc

* JKX response to Proxima announcement

* Reiterates position set out in its circular to shareholders dated 31 December 2015 which has received support of leading corporate governance advisory institution, ISS

* Circular details creditable performance of JKX against extremely difficult constraints arising from JKX's main operations being in Ukraine and substantial decline in worldwide oil and gas prices

* Also gives very clear reasons why, in interests of shareholders as a whole, shareholders should vote against proxima resolutions

* Board of JKX unanimously recommends shareholders to follow that advice

* Proxima has failed to respond to board's substantial concerns