Jan 22 Eis Eczacibasi Ilac :

* Unit Eczacibasi Baxter Hastane Urunleri decides to terminate production in Ayazaga, Istanbul facility until Dec. 31 gradually due to urban transformation project in Ayazaga and Baxter's group's worldwide reorganization plans

* Within this framework employees' contracts in the aforementioned facility will be terminated until end of 2016 after payment of all rights and obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)