BRIEF-United Finance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit after tax 757,000 rials versus 1.2 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oZTz4S) Further company coverage:
Jan 22 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Buys 415 apartments in Montreal, Canada, for C$120 million ($84.85 million)
* Apartments are located in four different properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.4143 Canadian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit after tax 757,000 rials versus 1.2 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oZTz4S) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, April 13 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in March from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.