BRIEF-First Defiance Financial Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* First Defiance Financial Corp. announces 2017 first quarter earnings
Jan 25 Valartis Group AG :
* SIX exchange regulation approves Valartis Group application for an extended deadline for publication of their 2015 annual report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First Defiance Financial Corp. announces 2017 first quarter earnings
April 17 Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.