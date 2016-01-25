Jan 25 Np3 Fastigheter AB :

* Has signed an agreement with Bilhallen E14 Sundsvall AB for the construction and lease of a car showroom in Sundsvall

* Lease agreement runs for 15 years

* Annual rental income is expected to be of over 2.6 million Swedish crowns ($303,720.58)

* Production cost is estimated to be close to 35 million crowns