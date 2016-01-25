BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics files for mixed shelf of up to $60 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $60 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Supersonic Imagine SA :
* Announced its inaugural participation in Arab Health Show January 25 - 28, in Dubai
* To demonstrate clinical benefits of shearwave elastography (SWE) in assessing major diseases such as chronic liver disease and cancer of the breast, prostate and thyroid as well as in the domain of musculoskeletal imaging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $60 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage:
* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc - offering and resale by selling stockholders of 68.1 million shares of common stock of co - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage: