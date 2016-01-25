BP says crews brought leaking Alaskan well under control
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.
Jan 25 Sky Plc
* invests in dataxu
* has invested $10 million in dataxu, a leading provider of programmatic marketing analytics, data management and media activation software. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
DUBAI, April 17 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 10.1 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts forecasts.