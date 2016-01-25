BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics files for mixed shelf of up to $60 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $60 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Abcam Plc
* In our catalogue products business, we expect H1 revenue growth approaching 16%
* H1 other revenues, which represented almost 7% of total for period, increased by over 30%.
* Sees H1 revenue growth of around 16.5% on a constant currency basis and over 17% on a reported basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc - offering and resale by selling stockholders of 68.1 million shares of common stock of co - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage: