Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 25 Imagination Technologies Group Plc
* notes recent press coverage.
* group is reviewing its strategic options for this business.
* pure's prime focus is now growing digital radio market and its financial performance is improving rapidly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order