* Innovations joins consortium of three world-leading UK universities and three global pharmaceutical companies to launch 40 million pounds ($57.22 million) therapeutics fund

* Imperial Innovations Group plc (AIM: IVO, 'the Group', 'Innovations') has committed 3.3 million pounds to the new 40 million pound Apollo Therapeutics Fund ('Apollo' or the 'Fund') launched today

* Apollo is a pioneering collaboration between AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and the technology transfer offices (TTOs) of three of the world's top universities (Imperial College London, University College London and University of Cambridge)

* Apollo will support the translation of outstanding academic therapeutic science into innovative new medicines by combining the skills of the university academics with industry expertise at an early stag

* Over the six year life of the Fund, the three TTOs are each contributing 3.3 million pounds, with the three pharmaceutical companies each contributing 10 million pounds, as well as providing R&D expertise and resources to assist with the development of project