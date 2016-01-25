Jan 25 Jyske Bank :

* Says expects to report a pre-tax profit of 3,204 million Danish crowns ($464.5 million) for year 2015 and a pre-tax profit of 1,075 million crowns for the fourth quarter of 2015

* Says it is expected that net profit for year will amount to 2,476 million crowns.

* Says that for 2015 it would be a challenge to achieve a return on opening equity of at least 10 percent before tax

* Says will publish its annual report for 2015 on Tuesday, 23 February 2016.