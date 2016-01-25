BRIEF-Uniti Group says proposed offering and sale of company's common stock for about $450 mln
* Uniti Group Inc. Announces proposed offering of common stock
Jan 25 Evli Pankki Oyj :
* January-December 2015 Group's net revenue increased by 8 percent and was 64.2 million euros ($69.44 million) versus 59.7 million euros year ago
* January-December 2015 group's operating profit for financial year was 13.3 million euros versus 9.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 net revenue increased by 35 percent year on year and was 18 million euros versus 13.3 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 4.0 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago
* A dividend of 0.31 euros per share is proposed for 2015
* Believes that result for 2016 will be clearly positive
* For quarter ended March 31, 2017, normalized FFO for Common Stock and OP Unit holders was $1.00