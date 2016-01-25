UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
Jan 25 Airbus Helicopters :
* Sees very low level of orders in oil and gas sector in next 2 yrs
* Says civil orders down 20 percent in 2015
* ceo says seen delivery delays but not cancellations in oil and gas sector
* ceo says has not achieved goal of book to bill ratio above 1 in 2015
* ceo says had 395 deliveries in 2015 versus 471 in 2014
* ceo continues to expect growth in demand for helicopters
* ceo says has resumed talks with polish government about military contract, hopes to sign in 2016
* ceo says had 383 orders in 2015 versus 402 in 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.