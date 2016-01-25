Jan 25 Airbus Helicopters :

* Sees very low level of orders in oil and gas sector in next 2 yrs

* Says civil orders down 20 percent in 2015

* ceo says seen delivery delays but not cancellations in oil and gas sector

* ceo says has not achieved goal of book to bill ratio above 1 in 2015

* ceo says had 395 deliveries in 2015 versus 471 in 2014

* ceo continues to expect growth in demand for helicopters

* ceo says has resumed talks with polish government about military contract, hopes to sign in 2016

* ceo says had 383 orders in 2015 versus 402 in 2014