Jan 25 Novozymes

* Says it and Adisseo have launched their first probiotic for poultry on the U.S. market and in a number of countries in the Middle East and South East Asia

* Says the product optimizes feed conversion by 2 to 2.5 percent, meaning less feed consumed to raise an animal

* Says estimates the probiotics market at 200-300 million euros ($217-325 million) and 8-10 percent annual growth

* The partners strive to become key players in probiotics for animals and accelerate the expansion of the market