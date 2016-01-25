UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Novozymes
* Says it and Adisseo have launched their first probiotic for poultry on the U.S. market and in a number of countries in the Middle East and South East Asia
* Says the product optimizes feed conversion by 2 to 2.5 percent, meaning less feed consumed to raise an animal
* Says estimates the probiotics market at 200-300 million euros ($217-325 million) and 8-10 percent annual growth
* The partners strive to become key players in probiotics for animals and accelerate the expansion of the market Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9238 euros) (Copenhagen newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.