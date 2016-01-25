BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics files for mixed shelf of up to $60 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $60 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Bioorganic Research and Services SA :
* Says that BBD Biophenix-Biobide, a part of Bionaturis Group, has signed contract with US National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIH-NIEHS)
* Contract for analyzing impact of exposure to different chemicals with unknown toxicological potential in zebrafish embryos Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $60 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage:
* Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc - offering and resale by selling stockholders of 68.1 million shares of common stock of co - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puLTot Further company coverage: