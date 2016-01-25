Jan 25 Generix SA :

* Says Q3 revenue 2015/2016: +6 pct

* Says signatures of new SaaS contracts during the quarter have multiplied by 2.7

* Q3 revenue is 15.3 million euros ($16.6 million) versus 14.5 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA/turnover ratio should be down compared with previous period