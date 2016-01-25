Jan 25 S IMMO AG :

* Assumes that group's results on property valuation for year 2015 will significantly exceed those for year 2014 (2014: 56.6 million euros ($61.3 million))

* Consolidated EBIT and consolidated net income for 2015 are expected to increase significantly