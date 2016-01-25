BRIEF-Cerus enters into supply and manufacturing agreement with Porex Corp
* Cerus Corp - on April 13, co entered an amended, restated supply and manufacturing agreement with porex corp effective April 1, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 25 Genticel SA :
* Says cash and cash equivalents of 21.7 million euros ($23.5 million) at Dec. 31, 2015, in line with forecasts Source text: bit.ly/1ZNDhTO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9234 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cerus Corp - on April 13, co entered an amended, restated supply and manufacturing agreement with porex corp effective April 1, 2017 - SEC filing
* Adcare Health Systems - special committee completed internal investigation related to inaccurate representation of educational credentials of ceo