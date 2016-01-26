Jan 26 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Says Q4 comp sales growth of 2 pct at 7.1 billion euros ($7.7 billion)

* Q4 EBITA amounted to 263 million euros, or 3.7 pct of sales

* Says Q4 net loss of 39 million euros, hurt by one-time charges

* Reuters poll: Q4 sales of 7.11 billion euros; EBITA of 192 million euros; net income of 27.3 million euros

* Q4 innovation, group & services sales of 136 million euros versus 185 million euro in Reuters poll

* Q4 lighting sales of 2.03 billion euros versus 2.02 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 consumer lifestyle sales 1.66 billion euros versus 1.66 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 free cash flow of 740 million euros, compared to 559 million euros in Q4 2014

* Proposal to maintain dividend at 0.80 euros per share

* Says for 2016 continue to expect modest comp sales growth

* Says taking into account the macro economic headwinds, expect 2016 improvements to "be back-end loaded"

* Says expects separation costs from lighting business of 200-300 million euros in 2016

* Says currency-comparable order intake up 15 percent in Q4, driven by North America, China and West Europe

* Says is on schedule to complete separation of lighting business in H1 this year

* Says is on schedule to complete separation of lighting business in H1 this year

* Says Philips lighting separation process on track Source text: philips.to/1S7Tepa